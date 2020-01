FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Petruzzelli scored two goals – including a power play rebound goal that knotted the contest in the third period – but the Komets fell at home to Idaho 3-2 on Friday night.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday night when they travel to Wheeling. Fort Wayne is back home Sunday when they host Idaho again at 5:05 p.m.