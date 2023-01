WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – Anthony Petruzzelli scored both of Fort Wayne’s goals as the Komets bested Wheeling 2-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Max Milosek stopped 31 of 32 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back on the ice Saturday at 7:15 p.m. with a road game at Toledo.