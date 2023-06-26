FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Petruzzelli began his run with the Fort Wayne Komets back in 2018 under then-head coach Gary Graham. After playing for Ben Boudreau the last four seasons, Petruzzelli could be poised to play for his third head coach here in the Summit City.

The forward, who is weighing his options for the 2023-24 season, would suit up for new head coach Jesse Kallechy if he does re-sign with the Komets. Kallechy was tabbed to lead the franchise last Wednesday.

Petruzzelli has also reportedly drawn interest from a professional team in England as well. He tells WANE-TV that he recently spoke will Kallechy.

Petruzzelli tallied 25 goals and 21 assists last season over 72 games for the Komets.