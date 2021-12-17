Petruzzelli leads Komets over K-Wings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Petruzzelli scored two goals to lead the Komets over Kalamazoo by a score of 4-2 Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35 p.m.
