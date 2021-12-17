Petruzzelli leads Komets over K-Wings

Komets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Petruzzelli scored two goals to lead the Komets over Kalamazoo by a score of 4-2 Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss