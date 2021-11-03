Perfect! Sebring’s new book chronicles Komets 12-0 run to IHL title in 1993

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It may be the number one event in Fort Wayne sports history – and now it’s all down on paper.

Local author Blake Sebring recently penned the book “Perfect!” chronicling the Komets 12-0 run in the 1993 International Hockey League playoffs that ended in Fort Wayne hoisting the Turner Cup.

The Komets, who were underdogs to the San Diego Gulls – a team many regard as the best minor league hockey team in history – were led by head coach Al Sims and a roster filled with NHL experience.

Sebring’s book is available online – including on Amazon – but the best way to get a copy may be in person at his book signing this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at This & That on North Anthony Blvd.