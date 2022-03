FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded defenseman Gabriel Belley-Pelletier to the Trois-Rivières Lions for cash. Belley-Pelletier played in eight games with four penalty minutes.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has been re-assigned to the Komets from Henderson of the AHL. The 23-year-old netminder has a record of 6-5-2-1 and a goals against average of 2.76 with the Komets this season.

The team hosts Tulsa tomorrow night at the Coliseum.