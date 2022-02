FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that goaltender Jiri Patera has been recalled to Henderson of the AHL. Patera has appeared in 14 games with the Komets this season with a record of 6-5-2-1 and a goals against average of 2.76.

The Komets play four home games this week, Wednesday and Sunday versus Kalamazoo, Friday versus Toledo, and Saturday versus Tulsa.