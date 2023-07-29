FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Komets announces that Mr. Komet, Eddie Long, has passed away at 90.

Long was an original Komet who played 14 consecutive seasons from 1952 to 1966. Born in Ottawa, Ontario in 1933; Long arrived in Fort Wayne at just 19 years old.

In 801 games he collected 852 points and holds the franchise record for most career goals scored with 425.

He is most notable during the 1962-63 season, where he led with 56 goals. In that year, the Komets captured their first IHL Turner Cup Championship. Len Thornson, along with Long received the Most Valuable Player honor.

In a press release, the Komets shared other notable achievements.

As on March 4, 1962, in a game versus Indianapolis, Long tied a franchise record for most points in a game with nine and most goals scored with five. He also shares the Komet playoff records of five points in a game, most assists in a game, and scoring the fastest goal to start a playoff game.

“Eddie Long will forever be Mr. Komet. Eddie, a player, coach, and ambassador of the team, did it all. There will never be another Eddie Long. He made it to 90, a well-lived life. I never heard Eddie say anything bad about the Komets. He always wanted the team to do well and took it personally when they did not. He has more passion for the game than anyone I have ever known. Thank you, Eddie Long, for your friendship.”

Komet President Michael Franke

After his retirement as a player, Long continued to serve Fort Wayne and the Komets by becoming the Komets head coach in 1964 and guiding the team to its second championship that same season.

After coaching the Komets, Long dedicated much of his life to coaching and teaching at the youth and high school hockey levels while working and raising his family in Fort Wayne.

Long is the first Komet to have their number retired. His number 16 was retired on March 27, 1966.