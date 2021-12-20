One and done: Komets release Schrock after one game return to the ice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After playing his first game for the Komets in six years to help the team’s short-handed roster, Kaleigh Schrock is hanging up his skates for a second time.

Schrock, who played a handful of shifts against Cincinnati on Sunday, was officially released by the Komets on Monday.

Schrock, a Fort Wayne native and fan favorite in the Summit City, was inducted into the Komets Hall of Fame in 2020. Now 37 years old, Schrock is currently the head coach of the Fort Wayne Spacemen of the USPHL and is also the general manager at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

Schrock, who’s last full season came with the Komets during the 2014-15 campaign, also previously suited up for the Brampton Beast for one game during the 2018-19 season to help with a roster shortage. Brampton was coached by former Komets teammate Colin Chaulk at the time.