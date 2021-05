FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Offensive has been a struggle as of late for the Komets and it continued in Sunday’s regular season home finale loss to the Wichita Thunder, 3-1.

Fort Wayne is 0-4 on the year when the team only scores 1-goal in a game.

The K’s continue its final stretch of games with a road weekend series in Indy beginning Friday before wrapping up the regular season with a road game against Utah next Wednesday.