FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If the final game of the regular season is any indication, there will be no love lost between the Komets and Nailers when the puck drops Friday night in the Jungle for game one of their best-of-seven first round playoff series.

The two teams went after each other Saturday night at War Memorial Coliseum, a continuation of last Friday’s match-up in Wheeling that saw Komets edge the host Nailers by a score of 2-1.