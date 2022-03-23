CORALLVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – Head coach Ben Boudreau was out with an illness, but it was Iowa fans who left the Xtream Center feeling sick as the Komets bested the Heartlanders 4-2 in Coralville on Wednesday night.

Anthony Petruzzelli, Lynden McCallum, and Will Graber each tallied goals in the second period to give the Komets a 3-1 lead heading into the third frame. Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler scored his fifth goal for the Komets this season in the third period to set the final.

Samuel Harvey stopped 16-of-18 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they play at the Indy Fuel.