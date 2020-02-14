NHL’s Minnesota Wild fire former Komet player, coach Bruce Boudreau

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 file photo, Anaheim Ducks head coach Bruce Boudreau coaches his team during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Anaheim, Calif. Bruce Boudreau has agreed to terms to coach the Minnesota Wild. Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher announced the move Saturday […]

MINNESOTA (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have fired coach Bruce Boudreau.

He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season and the sixth fired for performance reasons. Assistant Dean Evason was made the Wild’s interim coach.

Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff position in the Western Conference with 25 games left to play. Boudreau was in his fourth season with the Wild. He previously coached the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks.

Boudreau was a high-scoring forward in his playing days and suited up for the Komets for two seasons (1990-91 & 1991-92) near the end of his playing career.

He also was the head coach of the Komets in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

Bruce Boudreau is the father of current Komets coach Ben Boudreau.