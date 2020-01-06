New captain, new year proving successful for Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets snapped a season long eight-game winning streak and gained four points in week 13 of 2019-20 to maintain third place in the Central Division with a 17-12-5 record and 39 points after 34 games. The Komets trail second-place Toledo by four points and first-place Cincinnati by nine points with 38 games remaining.

Tuesday the Komets fell 8-4 to the visiting Toledo Walleye in the traditional Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve game. Friday the Komets launched the new year by upending the Fuel at Indy 5-2 before capping the week with a 6-3 home victory over Kalamazoo Saturday for their second straight win, snapping a five-game home winning skid.

For the week Brady Shaw celebrated his return to the Fort Wayne lineup scoring three goals and three assists over two games Friday and Saturday, the forward’s first Komet games since being loaned to the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters Dec. 20th. Brett McKenzie also recorded a six-point week (2g, 4a) while Gage Torrel registered five points (2g, 3a). Alan Lyszczarczyk had a four-point (1g, 3a) performance and Stephen Baylis dished two assists Tuesday and added Friday’s game winner for a three-point week. Also contributing markers for the week were Shawn Szydlowski, Chase Stewart, Matthew Boudens, A.J. Jenks and Taylor Ross. Goaltender Patrick Munson remains unbeaten in regulation with Fort Wayne (3-0-1) after collecting both wins Friday and Saturday, making 61 saves on 66 shots for a 2.50 goals-against average and .924 save percentage for the week.

The Komets out-shot their opponents 105-94 and were 5/12 (41.7%) on the power play to rank third overall in the ECHL with a 24.8% (36/145) power play rating entering week 14.

Komet leaders— Shaw and Shawn St-Amant lead with 14 goals each….Shaw leads with 24 assists, 38 points (5th in the ECHL) and 111 shots….Shaw is tied with Shawn Szydlowski with a league-high 11 power play assists….Shaw and Szydlowski rank second in the ECHL with 15 power play points….Jenks leads with six power play goals…..Kyle Haas leads with 68 penalty minutes….Olivier Galipeau leads with +9…..Lyszczarczyk ranks third among ECHL rookies with 31 points.

Komet streaks— Shaw has a five-game point streak (5g, 7a) and ranks third in the ECHL with a nine-game home point streak (6g, 8a)…..Torrel has a three-game assist and point streak (2g 3a)….Lyszczarczyk has points in five straight home games (3g, 7a).

Milestones— Szydlowski scored his 200th career goal (regular season and playoffs) New Year’s Eve….Jason Binkley is sitting on his 99th pro assist and McKenzie skated his 99th career regular season game Saturday.

The week ahead— The Komets will host Idaho this weekend for a pair of games on Sweetwater Ice Friday and Sunday with a trip to Wheeling sandwiched in Saturday.

Friday, Jan. 10 (8:05pm) and Sunday, Jan. 12 (5:05pm), Komets host Idaho— The Komets will complete their season series with the Steelheads this weekend when Idaho visits for games Friday and Sunday. The Komets were 1-2-0 in a three-game visit to Idaho in December. The Steelheads are 20-12-5 for 45 points after 37 games and trail first place Allen by nine points in the race for the top of the Mountain Division. Idaho is coming off a 1-2-0 visit to Tulsa over the weekend and is 8-3-0 in their last 11 times out. The Steelheads are idle until they visit Fort Wayne Friday and will have Saturday night off before facing the Komets again Sunday.

Saturday, Jan. 11, Komets at Wheeling, 7:05pm— The division rival Nailers (16-14-4, 36 points) are coming off an 8-1 home loss to Toledo Sunday and are 3-4-0 in their last seven games. Wheeling is in fourth place in the Central Division and trails the Komets by three points after 34 games. Saturday’s tilt will be the sixth of eight meetings this year as the Komets lead the season series 4-0-1 after a 3-0 Fort Wayne shutout over the visiting Nailers Nov. 28. Wheeling skates at Reading Friday before hosting the Komets Saturday.

