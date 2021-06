FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Nellis was tabbed the Komets “Most Improved Player” when the team awards came out following the regular season. Turns out, he’s extended that success to the playoffs as the 26-year old forward leads the Komets with seven goals and 12 points in 11 playoff games.

The Komets and Stingrays are tied 1-1 in their best-of-five Kelly Cup Finals series with game three set for Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.