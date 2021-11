FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets Defenseman Matt Murphy poked the game-winning puck into the goal with just 11:18 left in the third period as Fort Wayne picked up a well-needed win over Fuel, 3-2 in Indy on Saturday night.

Scoring for the Komets in the win:

Will Graber – 18:40/1st

Tyler Busch – 0:24/2nd

Matt Murphy – 11:18/3rd

Dropped the hammer on Indy's Marvel Night #KometsWin@LanciaHomes Post Game Recap

🚨 Graber, Busch, Murphy

🥅 Harvey – 29 Saves pic.twitter.com/ndgcZYxjN8 — Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) November 28, 2021

Up next, the Komets run it back in Indy with the Fuel on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.