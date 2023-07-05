FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After leading the Fayetteville Marksmen the last two seasons, Cory Melkert is joining the Komets as an assistant coach.

Melkert is reuniting with new Komets head coach Jesse Kallechy. The two previously worked together in Fayetteville during the 2019-20 season when Kallechy was head coach of the Marksmen.

In two seasons with Fayetteville, Melkert racked up 66 wins, including a 40-14-0 record during the 2021-22 season.

“I would first like to thank the Frankes and Jesse (Kellechy) for the opportunity to be an assistant coach for one of the best organizations in the ECHL. It is something I will not take for granted,” said Melkert in a press release. “My wife and I are very excited to get to Fort Wayne and become part of the community. I know Fort Wayne has the best fans in the league, and I can’t wait to get started and help build this team that will compete for another championship.”

Along with Melkert, Olivier Legault will return to the Komets bench next season as associate head coach.