Mason Bergh back with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Monday that forward Mason Bergh has inked a deal to return to Fort Wayne for the upcoming season. The rights to forward Alan Lyszczarczyk and defenseman Chase Stewart have been traded to Idaho for cash. Defenseman Adam Henry has announced his retirement.

Bergh, 25, split last season with the Komets and the Ontario Reign of the AHL. The forward scored 10 goals in 29 games with the Komets. During his stint with the Reign, Bergh picked up three points in 25 games. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native completed a four-year collegiate career with Colorado College in 2019 amassing 105 points with the Tigers.

“Mason is a player you can trust to play in any position, at any point in the game,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “He is a complete 200-foot player. While it is easy to witness his contributions on the ice, his value off of it cannot be overlooked. He is a terrific teammate and his infectious personality is a major asset inside the locker room.”

Alan Lyszczarczyk finished last season scoring 19 goals and 27 assists ranking him sixth in the league among rookies earning him Komets Rookie of the Year honors.

Chase Stewart played parts of the last two seasons with the Komets, skating in 55 games collecting 114 penalty minutes during his time in Fort Wayne.

Adam Henry appeared in seven games with the Komets at the end of last season, notching one assist and six penalty minutes.

With the Bergh signing the Komets roster expands to 15 players; nine forwards, five defenseman, one goaltender

The Komets will open their 2020-21 home campaign on Saturday, Oct. 17 when the Indy Fuel visit for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.