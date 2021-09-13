Masks required for Komets home games at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fans of the Fort Wayne Komets will have to mask up this upcoming season.

The team announced Monday that masks must be worn at Komets home games this season “due to the current COVID-19 variant outbreak.” Fans must also practice social distancing in Coliseum outer hallways and concession stand areas.

Masks can be removed when eating or drinking, the team added.

There are no capacity restrictions at the Memorial Coliseum at this time.

“We see what is going on with the latest outbreak and we want to do whatever we can to keep our fans as safe as possible at Komet home games. We believe this is a common-sense approach,” said Komet President Michael Franke.

Single game tickets for the upcoming 2021-2022 season will go on sale at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The defending Kelly Cup champions open their 70th season of play Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Wheeling Nailers at the Memorial Coliseum.