FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Less than 24 hours after playing the role of hero in Fort Wayne forward Phelix Martineau was headed back up to the AHL.

Martineau, who scored the Komets' game-winner in overtime Sunday night against Tulsa, was recalled on Monday by Laval.

Martineau has 8 goals and 6 assists in 13 games with the Komets this season.