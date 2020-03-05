Lyszczarczyk leads Komets over Nailers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alan Lyszczarczyk scored two goals – including a beautiful wrap-around on a break-away in the third period that would prove to be the game-winner – as the Komets bested visiting Wheeling 3-2 Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Brady Shaw also found the net for the Komets, scoring his 22nd goal of the season.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 27-of-29 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they travel to Cincinnati to face the Cyclones at 7:35 p.m.