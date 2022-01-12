Lucky bounce leads to Kalamazoo’s game-winning goal against Komets

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Landon Lambdin’s goal off a lucky bounce with 52 seconds remaining in the third period broke a 4-4 tie as the Komets fell at Kalamazoo by a final of 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The game-winning goal came after Andrew DeBrincat fired the puck off the back boards and it wildly deflected in front of the goal to a wide open Lambdin. Komets goalie Liam Hughes was behind the goal and in position to handle what should have been routine play of the puck, but was left defenseless with the inexplainable ricochet.

Matt Alvaro led the Komets with two goals on the night while Tyler Busch and Anthony Petruzzelli each scored one.

Hughes stopped 19 of 24 shots.

Komets are back in action on Friday when they host the Indy Fuel at 8 p.m.