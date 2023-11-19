FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ture Linden played a hand in all of the Komets’ goals to help Fort Wayne earn a 3-1 win over Wheeling at Memorial Coliseum.

Sunday was the second of two games where the Komets were renamed the “Blacksnakes” as part of Military Appreciation Weekend.

After a scoreless first period, Linden capitalized on a power play to help the Blacksnakes go in front 1-0. Wheeling answered seconds later to tie the game. Jack Dugan nearly put Fort Wayne back in front after being awarded a penalty shot, but Taylor Gauthier denied the forward on the scoring chance.

Linden struck again in the third period thanks to another power play to help the Blacksnakes go back in front, 2-1. Alexis D’Aoust added an insurance goal on a fortuitous bounce minutes later, giving Fort Wayne a 3-1 lead.

Linden finished the night with three points on two goals and an assist on D’Aoust’s strike.

The Komets (6-4-0-1) are back on Thanksgiving night when Fort Wayne hosts Iowa in the Bob Chase Memorial Game. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.