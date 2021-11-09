Lekkas traded to Orlando, Harper and Rymsha headed up to AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that goaltender Stefanos Lekkas has been traded to Orlando for cash. Forward Stephen Harper has been recalled by the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and forward Drake Rymsha has been loaned to Hershey.

Lekkas, 25, started 11 games for the Komets last season posting a 7-2-2 record with a goals-against average of 2.15. The 6’0 netminder also played seven games with the Rochester Americans of the AHL, then signed an NHL contract with Buffalo. This season, Lekkas played one game for the Komets, getting a win over Cincinnati while giving up two goals on 19 shots.

Harper, 26, has played five games for the Komets, scoring three goals coupled with six assists. Last season, Harper played 46 games with the Komets, collecting 31 points. In the playoffs, the 6’2 forward scored the game winning goal in game four of the Kelly Cup Finals versus South Carolina, enroute to being named the playoff’s Most Valuable Player. Harper finished the post-season with six goals and seven assists in 12 games.

Rymsha, 23, was a 2017 fifth round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings. This season, Rymsha has played in five games with a goal and three assists. Before turning pro, the Huntington Woods, Michigan native skated four seasons in the OHL with London, Ottawa, and Sarnia. In his final season with Sarnia, the 6’0 forward scored 31 goals and collected 43 assists.

This week, the team travels to Cincinnati for a Friday night tilt. Saturday, the Toledo Walleye return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum before the team travels to Wheeling for a 4:10 p.m. start time against the Nailers on Sunday.