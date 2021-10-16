Lekkas, Harvey, Proudlock give Komets depth in between the pipes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to depth at the goaltending position, the Komets enter training camp for the 2021-22 season with a pair of netminders on the roster who spent last year playing at a higher level than the ECHL.

Stefanos Lekkas returns to Fort Wayne for his third season in Fort Wayne. He debuted for Fort Wayne at the end of the 2019-20 season, playing one game for Fort Wayne. Last year he was in net for 11 games for the Komets, going 7-2-2. However, he spent a good chunk of the season in the AHL with the Rochester Americans, and even signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres at the end of the regular season to serve as a back-up to Michael Houser – another former Komets goalie.

Meanwhile, Samuel Harvey comes to Fort Wayne with a solid pedigree. The University of New Brunswick product spent last season playing for the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.

Tommy Proudlock, a former University of Michigan-Dearborn standout, is also on the preseason roster.