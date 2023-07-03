FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since letting Ben Boudreau go last month the Komets have repeatedly said they’d like to bring Olivier Legault back in some way, shape, or form – and they made his return official on Monday with a promotion.

Legault has been elevated from assistant coach to associate head coach under Jesse Kallechy. Legault will also serve as player personnel coordinator for the Komets.

Legault has served as an assistant coach for the Komets since 2016. The 36-year old played parts of three seasons in Fort Wayne during his pro career. That includes winning back-to-back Turner Cup championships in 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

“We are very excited to announce this promotion. It was important to the owners that Olivier should be rewarded for his work ethic, knowledge of the game, and the great respect he has from all the past and current players he has coached,” said general manager David Franke in a press release. “Olivier will be a loyal and valuable associate head coach.”