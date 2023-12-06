FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week after stepping down, Olivier Legault is ‘full go’ again with the Komets, as the team has announced Legault’s return to the franchise as associate head coach.

Legault parted ways with the team on November 29, but the 37-year old has come back to the franchise he spent 11 seasons with as a player then a coach.

“I’m extremely appreciative to be welcomed back by the coaching staff, front office, and entire Komets organization. After a brief break, I am returning feeling rejuvenated and focused on the future,” said Legault in a statement from the Komets. “We have an amazing group of players this season, and I’m ready to help this team get better every day.”

“It is great to have Olivier back. We are excited to get back to work and finish what we started,” said head coach Jesse Kallechy. “We are all on the same page and focus on improving in every aspect.”

“It’s great news that Olivier will return to the team starting at practice tomorrow. Olivier, Jesse (Kallechy), and Cory (Melkert) were able to sit down and work out their differences,” said Komet general manager David Franke. “Olivier is an integral part of the Komets on and off the ice. The players and fans will enjoy hearing the news of his return. We are very focused on the future, so this will be the organization’s only comments.”

The Komets host Tulsa on Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 8 p.m. to open a three-game weekend.