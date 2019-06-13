Legault returning as Komets assistant coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Thursday that Olivier Legault has been named an assistant coach to head coach Ben Boudreau.

“Olivier Legault has proven his knowledge of the game is excellent,” Komets general manager David Franke said. “He brings the Komet way to our team which began when he played for the Komets. Olivier relates well to the players and will have an expanded role under Coach Boudreau.”

Legault will be entering his fourth consecutive season as an assistant coach with the Komets. The Chibougamau, Quebec native made his pro debut with the Komets during 2007-08 and was on board for Fort Wayne championships as a player in 2008 and 2009.