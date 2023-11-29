FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 11 seasons as a player, assistant coach, and associate head coach Olivier Legault is leaving the Komets franchise, as Legault announced his resignation on Wednesday.

The 37-year old played part of three seasons with the Komets, winning back-to-back Turner Cup championships in 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

Legault began his coaching stint with the franchise during the 2016-17 season under former head coach Gary Graham.

“Olivier has resigned from the Komets and he is taking time to decide the next step in his coaching career. Olivier loves the organization and we love him and his family,” said Komets general manager David Franke in a press release from the team. “Sometimes these things happen in sports, but we appreciated everything Olivier has done for the Komets over the years. We wish him nothing but success as he figures out his next move in hockey.”

The Komets host Indy on Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 8:00 p.m. The club travels to Cincinnati on Saturday and Indy on Sunday.