FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ron Leef had a fantastic career in a Komets sweater, as evident by his spot in the franchise’s Hall of Fame. Pretty much the only thing he didn’t do was bring home a Cup to the Summit City – and that’s something his son is trying to make happen.

Jackson Leef is in his first year with the Komets and will suit up for Fort Wayne in the best-of-five Kelly Cup Finals against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Game one is set for 7:05 p.m. in North Charleston on Friday night.