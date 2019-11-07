Late goal lifts Cyclones over Komets

CINCINNATI (WANE) – Frank Hora’s goal with 3:27 to go in the third period broke a 4-4 tie and ended up being the game winner as the Komets fell to Cincinnati 5-4 on Wednesday night at U.S. Bank Area.

Olivier Galipeau of the Komets had evened the game up with 4:14 remaining with his first goal of the season.

Dylan Ferguson started in goal and played 23:39 minutes, stopping 7-of-9 shots for the Komets. Matthew Villalta played 35:29 and stopped 10-of-13.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they travel to Kalamazoo.