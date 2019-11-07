Late goal lifts Cyclones over Komets

Komets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (WANE) – Frank Hora’s goal with 3:27 to go in the third period broke a 4-4 tie and ended up being the game winner as the Komets fell to Cincinnati 5-4 on Wednesday night at U.S. Bank Area.

Olivier Galipeau of the Komets had evened the game up with 4:14 remaining with his first goal of the season.

Dylan Ferguson started in goal and played 23:39 minutes, stopping 7-of-9 shots for the Komets. Matthew Villalta played 35:29 and stopped 10-of-13.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they travel to Kalamazoo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss