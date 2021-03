WHEELING, Va. (WANE) – The Komets wrapped up the three-game week with three wins including tonight against the Nailers to extend Fort Wayne’s winning-streak to seven games.

Justin Vaive, Jason Cotton and Stephen Harper all scored in the Komets 3-2 win on Saturday night.

Up next, the Komets are off until Friday. Fort Wayne will finally get to face a new opponent, the South Carolina Stingrays.

So Far, the K’s have only faced Indy and Wheeling in the 14 games played this season.