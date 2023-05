FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the Komets season in the books, the team connected with fans for the annual end-of-season jersey auction at Memorial Coliseum.

Per tradition, the Komets auctioned off game-worn jerseys, with proceeds benefitting local charities.

Entering the Kelly Cup Playoffs as a 4-seed in the ECHL’s Central Division, the Komets pushed top-seed Cincinnati to the brink of elimination before falling in overtime on Wednesday.