FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite earning a point in the division standings, the Komets dropped a 2-1 overtime game to the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday.

Fort Wayne (9-8-1-2) has lost six of their last seven games and are tied for last in the ECHL’s Central Division.

After a scoreless first period, Iowa’s Casey Dornbach put the Heartlanders on the board. The Komets answered back thanks to a power play goal from Jack Dugan. The veteran forward now has five on the season with Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne nearly pulled ahead in the third period, but a Xavier Cormier goal was called off due to goalie interference.

After settling for overtime, Davis Koch scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into the extra period to seal the deal for Iowa.

Despite Sunday’s overtime loss, Komets goalie Brett Brochu locked down the Heartlanders for most of the night. Brochu made 37 saves on 39 shots on goal, including a few key saves to keep the game tied down the stretch.