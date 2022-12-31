FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets dropped the ball on New Year’s Eve, seeing their 8-game win streak end on Saturday night in a 4-3 loss to the Indy Fuel.

The Komets fell behind at the end of the first period after the Fuel’s Keoni Texeira scored on a second-chance opportunity. Indy would add onto the lead minutes into the second period on a goal from Alex Wideman.

Seconds later, the Komets responded with their first goal of the night from Matt Alvaro. However, the Fuel’s Seamus Malone scored to give Indy a 3-1 lead heading into the final intermission.

Fort Wayne would cut the deficit to one with six minutes to go on a power play goal by Oliver Cooper. Indy would add one more goal less than a minute later after Chad Yetman lit the lamp. Despite one last goal from Luka Burzan, the Komets couldn’t complete their comeback on Saturday.

Fort Wayne is off until Friday when the Komets visit the Wheeling Nailers.