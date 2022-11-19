FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets’ winning streak ends at three a 5-4 shootout loss to the Allen Americans at Memorial Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period, Allen scored back-to-back goals from Liam Finlay and Zachary Massicotte to take the lead. The Komets responded with three unanswered goals. Joshua Winquist, Anthony Petruzzelli and Drake Rymsha each scored to take the lead back.

Finlay earned a hat trick after scoring twice with less than two minutes to go in the second period to give Allen a 4-3 lead.

In the final period, Rymsha responded with a power play goal to force overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, Allen’s Hank Crone netted the only goal of the shootout to clinch a win for the Americans.

Fort Wayne looks to bounce back against Cincinnati on Thanksgiving night at 7:30 p.m.