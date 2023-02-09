ALLEN, Texas (WANE) – The Komets opened their 3-game road trip in Allen with a 7-3 loss to the Americans. The loss also shatters Fort Wayne’s 6-game winning streak.

Both teams exchanged blows in the first period. The Komets pulled in front after Samuel Dove-McFalls connected on a short-handed goal midway through the first-period. After a game-tying goal from Allen, Garrett Van Whye put the Komets back in front on a back-hander.

Allen blitzed the Komets in the second period, scoring four unanswered goals to take a commanding 5-2 lead into the final intermission. The Americans would add two more goals in the final period before the Komets could score again.

The Komets continue their 3-game road trip on Friday, with the puck scheduled to drop at 8:05 p.m.