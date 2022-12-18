FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets completed a solid weekend by knocking off the Central Division leader Indy Fuel, 5-4, on Sunday night. Fort Wayne is now on a 5-game winning streak dating back to Dec. 10.

Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli opened the scoring with a power play goal just over two minutes into the game. Indy’s Matthew Barron responded with a goal over five minutes later, resulting in a tied game entering the first intermission.

Fort Wayne took control of the game with a strong second period. Mark Rassell knocked in his first of two goals on the night less than six minutes into the period, with Stefano Giliati adding some insurance just over a minute later. A late Indy Fuel goal would make it a 3-2 game heading into the final period.

Rassell struck again in the third period on a power play goal. Oliver Cooper then scored a short-handed goal almost six minutes later to give the Komets a 5-2 lead. Two late Indy Fuel goals made the game tense in the final minute, but the Komets were able to hold on for the win.

Fort Wayne improves to 10-8-3-2 following Sunday’s win. The Komets are off until Friday when Fort Wayne hosts Kalamazoo.