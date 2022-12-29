FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets picked up where they last left off before Christmas with a 2-1 win over Toledo on Wednesday.

Filip Engaras and Shawn Boudrias netted the only goals of the night for Fort Wayne. Boudrias’s goal just three minutes into the third period would go on to clinch the win over the rival Walleye.

The Komets look to keep their win streak intact on Friday at Toledo.

Also on Wednesday, the Komets announced that forward Tye Felhaber has been named to the ECHL All-Star roster. Felhaber will represent Fort Wayne in the All-Star game on Monday, Jan. 16 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.