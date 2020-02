FORT WAYNE- Fresh off the Komets loss to Toledo last night, Fort Wayne getting its chance to strike back tonight against the Fuel.

Komets got up early in the first period by a goal from Brad Morrison and the team would add another one in the second period from Alan Lyszczarczyk to put Fort Wayne up by two.

The Fuel did score in the Third, but 2-1 is where the score would stay. Komets win and extend it’s win-streak over Indy to three games.