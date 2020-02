INDIANAPOLIS- Down 2-0 in the first period, the Komets battled back to take a 3-2 lead.

The Fuel would not show let up, tying the game at three and then four. The back and fourth action was finally laid to rest when Anthony Petruzzelli scored a game late in the third period to put the K’s up 5-4.

That’s how the score would stay, Fort Wayne winning it’s fifth game of the season against the Fuel. Fort Wayne is right back to work tomorrow when the team hosts Kalamazoo at 7:35 PM in the Coliseum.