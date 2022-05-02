FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Boudens found the net in overtime to give the Komets a 4-3 victory in game six of their first round playoff series against Wheeling, knotting the series at three games apiece and forcing a decisive game seven Tuesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets got first period goals from Anthony Petruzzelli and Zach Pochiro to take a 2-1 lead after the first frame. Lynden McCallum scored in the second period, but Wheeling’s Cam Hausinger tallied his second and third goals of the night to tie the game at 3-3 heading into the final period of regulation.

After a scoreless third period the game went into overtime, with Boudens’ game-winning goal coming 12:10 into the OT period.

Sam Harvey stopped 30-of-33 shots in goal for the Komets.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Coliseum for game seven.