FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets forward Will Graber has been named the MVP of the 2021-22 ECHL regular season. Graber is the ninth player in Komets history to win league MVP honors.

The forward is the first player ECHL to lead the league in points (83) and overall plus-minus (+37) in the same season. Graber also led the league with 59 assists.

Throughout the season, Graber was named All-ECHL first team, earned two league player of the week honors and a player of the month for March.

Graber joins Len Thornson, Eddie Long, Dan Bonar, Terry McDougall, Al Dumba, Darren Jensen, Kevin St. Pierre and Shawn Szydlowski as the only Komets to be named league MVP.

Fort Wayne begins their postseason on Friday with a 7-game series against the Wheeling Nailers.