Komets whip Wichita to take 2-1 series lead in Western Conference Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets returned to War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night and looked right at home, topping Wichita 3-0 to take a two games to one lead on the Thunder in their best-of-five Western Conference Semifinals series.

After a scoreless first period the Komets got on the scoreboard with a short-handed goal from A.J. Jenks 9:27 into the second frame. 39 seconds later they took a 2-0 lead when Stephen Harper lit the lamp.

In the third period Brandon Hawkins would make it 3-0 with his first goal of the playoffs 7:50 into the final frame.

Dylan Ferguson stopped all 29 shots he faced in goal for the Komets to record a shutout.

The Komets and Thunder meet again for game four on Saturday night at the Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Game five, if necessary, is set for Monday in Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.