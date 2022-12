FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mark Rassell tallied two goals to help lead Fort Wayne to its sixth win in a row as the Komets walloped the Wings of Kalamazoo 6-1 on Thursday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Rylan Parenteau stopped 29-of-30 shots in goal for the Komets.

The next game for the Komets is slated for Wednesday, December 28 at home against Toledo. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. that night at the Coliseum.