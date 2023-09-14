FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shawn Boudrias, one of the Komets’ top goal-scorers from the last two seasons, appears to be heading overseas to Kalmer HC in Sweden. Kalmar’s team posted Boudrias’s signing on social media Thursday.

In his two years with the Komets, the veteran forward accounted for 108 total points, including 53 goals. Last season, Boudrias scored 33 goals while assisting on 32 for Fort Wayne.

Komets General Manager David Franke confirmed to WANE 15 that the franchise still has Boudrias’s ECHL rights for the upcoming year. That leaves the door open for a possible reunion in Fort Wayne if Boudrias decides to leave Kalmar.

The Komets open the 2023-24 season Oct. 20 at the Indy Fuel. Prior to kicking off the year, fans will hear from the team during the annual media lunch on Monday, Oct. 9 at Memorial Coliseum.