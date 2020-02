KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The second period has been the Komets bugaboo all season long, but they reversed the trend on Tuesday night with three goals in the second frame to knock out Kalamazoo 3-2.

Anthony Petruzzelli, Kyle Haas, and Brett McKenzie all lit the lamp in the second period, with McKenzie’s 21st goal of the season as the game-winner.

Cole Kehler stopped 32 of 34 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action with back-to-back road games at Toledo on Friday and Saturday.