Komets use big second period to whack Wichita

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets – who have typically struggled in the second period this season – scored five goals in the second frame on Wednesday night to best the Wichita Thunder 7-2 at War Memorial Coliseum in front of 6,637 fans.

Brady Shaw scored two special teams goals – one on the power play and one short-handed – to give him 27 goals for the season. Brett McKenzie also found the net twice – both on the power play – and now has 23 goals this season. The Komets were 4-for-7 on the power play.

Newly acquired goaltender Stefanos Lekkas stopped 32-of-24 shots to earn the win for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back in action on Friday night when the host rival Toledo at 8:05 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.