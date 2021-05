FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On a four-game winning streak, The Komets 5-4 loss to the Fuel on Saturday prevented Fort Wayne from extending the streak to five.

Despite having success in late-game scenarios against the Fuel, The Komets were unable to close Saturday night’s game out on home-ice.

Scoring for the Komets:

Olivier Galipeau (19:04/1st)

Stephen Harper (4:51/2nd)

Shawn Szydlowski (7:14/2nd)

Matt Murphy (5:09/3rd)

Up next, the Komets host the Nailers on Wednesday night at 7:30.