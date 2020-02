WHEELING, WV.- The Komets on a two-game winning streak that was ended by the hands of the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne starting off strong with a first period goal by Brett McKenzie for the lead, but six unanswered goals for the K’s would be the difference maker. Fort Wayne falls, 6-1.

Fort Wayne skates again on Tuesday morning when they travel to Indy. Puck drops at 10:30 AM against the Fuel.